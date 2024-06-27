LCBO Extends Hours Head Of Possible Strike

Collective bargaining is currently underway between the LCBO and OPSEU, with the Union in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 5.
While LCBO’s focus remains on achieving a deal that is fair to bargaining unit employees and helps the LCBO continue to operate effectively and efficiently for Ontario in a new marketplace, we are confident in our plan that will allow LCBO to continue serving our customers at this time. We offer the following guidance for shopping prior to July 4 to help prepare for the potential disruption to the retail customer experience.
Shop early
- We encourage customers to shop early and stock up on preferred products. Our shelves are well-stocked, and we are doing everything we can to maintain inventory levels.
- Customers may wish to stock up on spirits and Vintages products in particular at this time.
- Online shopping options remain available for added convenience, including home delivery, delivery to store and Same-Day Pick Up.
- To ensure timely delivery windows for customers, delivery to store will be available up until June 26.
- Same-Day Pick Up will be available until July 2.
- Customers may purchase beverage alcohol products through participating On-Demand Delivery providers from the LCBO until July 4.
Extended hours
- LCBO will be extending hours at all stores across the province from Thursday, June 27 through Thursday, July 4.
- All stores will open early at 9:30 a.m.
- While many stores will stay open up to 10:00 p.m., closing hours will vary depending on location.
- Customers are encouraged to consult local store schedules which can be found here and will be updated when extended hours are in effect.
- A reminder that all LCBO retail locations will be closed on Monday, July 1.
Stay updated
- Customers should check LCBO.com regularly for timely information and follow us on X @LCBO and @LCBONews.
- For news and information regarding the status of negotiations between LCBO and OPSEU, visit lcbonegotiations.com.
- Visit LCBO Customer Care to connect with us via email, phone, or live chat.