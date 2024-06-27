LCBO Extends Hours Head Of Possible Strike

Collective bargaining is currently underway between the LCBO and OPSEU, with the Union in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 5.

While LCBO’s focus remains on achieving a deal that is fair to bargaining unit employees and helps the LCBO continue to operate effectively and efficiently for Ontario in a new marketplace, we are confident in our plan that will allow LCBO to continue serving our customers at this time. We offer the following guidance for shopping prior to July 4 to help prepare for the potential disruption to the retail customer experience.

Shop early



We encourage customers to shop early and stock up on preferred products. Our shelves are well-stocked, and we are doing everything we can to maintain inventory levels.

Customers may wish to stock up on spirits and Vintages products in particular at this time.

Online shopping options remain available for added convenience, including home delivery, delivery to store and Same-Day Pick Up. To ensure timely delivery windows for customers, delivery to store will be available up until June 26. Same-Day Pick Up will be available until July 2.

Customers may purchase beverage alcohol products through participating On-Demand Delivery providers from the LCBO until July 4.

Extended hours



LCBO will be extending hours at all stores across the province from Thursday, June 27 through Thursday, July 4 . All stores will open early at 9:30 a.m. While many stores will stay open up to 10:00 p.m., closing hours will vary depending on location.

. Customers are encouraged to consult local store schedules which can be found here and will be updated when extended hours are in effect.

A reminder that all LCBO retail locations will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Stay updated

