Two Staff Test Positive For COVID At The Pines LTC Home In Bracebridge

Two staff members working at the Pines Long-Term Care Homein Bracebridge have tested positive for COVID-19. Both staff are symptomatic and are isolating. The Home has now been placed in outbreak status by Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

The first staff member received positive test results yesterday, October 29, 2021 and heightened measures were immediately put in place as advised by Public Health. A second staff member received positive results today, October 30, which prompted Public Health to declare an outbreak at the Home.

The Pines management team is working with Public Health to identify high-risk contacts and is following their guidance on any additional steps required.

“Our thoughts and best wishes remain with those staff members and their families. We want to thank all of our staff, residents and families for their dedication, support and patience during these challenging times.” The District said in a media release.

Visiting Restricted to Essential Visitors and Caregivers

All general visiting, both inside and outside the Home, has been suspended until further notice.

Only designated essential caregivers and essential visitors are permitted to enter the Home at this time. A maximum of two caregivers may be designated as essential for a resident at this time.

Essential caregivers and/or essential visitors are defined as:

A caregiver designated by the resident or their substitute decision-maker who comes in to provide direct care and support to the resident.

A person who is not a staff member but is performing essential support services such as healthcare or maintenance.

A person visiting a very ill or palliative resident.

Testing of Residents, Staff and Essential Visitors

Testing of all residents will begin on Monday, November 1, 2021. All staff and essential visitors are being tested each day they enter the Home while the Home remains in outbreak status.

Additional Safety Measures Have Been Put Into Place

Enhanced protocols for the cleaning of high-touch surfaces and resident living areas continue. Group activities for residents have been suspended and additional measures are being taken to socially distance residents during meal services. The District of Muskoka and SMDHU are working closely to monitor and respond to the situation.

More updates will be provided as they become available.