Canadian Association For Suicide Prevention Declares November As Month For People Impacted By Suicide Loss

Across North America, each year, on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, people recognize International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss. This is a day where people impacted by suicide loss, no matter where they live, can come together as communities to find and offer comfort and to remember their loved ones as they share stories of loss, healing and hope.

The national association for suicide prevention in Canada, the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP), has decided to build on the theme of International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss Day and further recognize those impacted by suicide loss by declaring November as the Month for People Impacted by Suicide Loss.

The Month for People Impacted by Suicide Loss will allow all individuals who have lost someone to suicide, no matter whether they consider themselves bereaved by suicide, a survivor of suicide loss, or any other term that reflects their loss experience, to become involved with an array of activities and events focused on increasing engagement and building awareness.

“By CASP recognizing that a month-long awareness event for people impacted by suicide loss is needed, it allows those individuals, often suffering in silence or alone, to have their stories heard” says Sean Krausert, Executive Director of CASP. “Eliminatiing stigma and talking about suicide by the people left behind allow not only for healing but for further education and advocacy in the name of suicide prevention and life promotion.”

Throughout November, CASP will host an array of awareness activities for those who have been impacted by suicide loss, including honouring the International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss, hosting an event for group facilitators of suicide bereavement support groups, and launching a social media awareness campaign. For a full list of planned virtual activities and events, please refer to the CASP website: www.suicideprevention.ca

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) envisions a Canada without Suicide. Since 1985, CASP has worked towards the achievement of its mission by advocating, communicating, and educating for suicide prevention, intervention, postvention and life promotion in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention