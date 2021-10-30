Two People Charged After Seizure Of Drugs And Cash In Midland

A search warrant was executed on a Southwinds Crescent home in Midland at 4:23 p.m. October 28, 2021 and charges were laid.

This investigation is a result of an ongoing Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation by members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia OPP.

A seizure of a quantity of Cocaine, Canadian currency along with associated drug paraphernalia was made as a result of the warrant..

Charged in connection with this investigation is Kristen Ann Johnson, 40 years of age from Midland with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Also charged is Kelly Elizabeth Purcell, 23 years of age from Brampton with the following offences.

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with an Undertaking

Both accused persons were released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 9, 2021.

