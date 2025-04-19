Two Shows. One Deal. Endless Entertainment At Theatre Muskoka

This May, Theatre Muskoka is serving up two unforgettable shows you won’t want to miss —and giving you the chance to experience two productions for less! With the One Brief Spelling Bee package deal, you’ll save 25% while treating yourself to two unforgettable nights of theatre.

First, dive into the heartfelt and hilarious world of One Brief Shining Moment, written by Dyanna Jacklin. Set at a high stakes dinner party with more than a few surprises, this “comedy with feeling” is a moving exploration of love, memory, and the moments that shape our lives. “My goal is to keep you entertained and make you feel something real”, says playwright Dyanna Jacklin. “This show is really about looking at what goes wrong and right in life and wondering if you made the best choices. Of course, it’s all done with a lot of humour but also in a very real way, a way that has hit our audiences quite profoundly. People see themselves in these characters from start to finish”. Fresh from a successful run at the Hamilton Fringe Festival, it’s a play that stays with you long after the final bow.

Then, get ready to laugh out loud at the chaotic charm of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. This Tony Award-winning musical is packed with quirky kids, wild improvisation, and unexpected audience participation. “What struck me about this show was not only the sublime humour, but the idea of being suspended in the lives of these kids. A spelling bee at age 12 may be the biggest deal of your life”, says director Paige Meunier. “Our cast is quite literally ready to lead you through their stories, whether you are lucky enough to be on stage with us as speller, or along for the ride in the audience”. It’s clever, heartfelt, and downright hilarious—a crowd favourite for a reason. (And yes, there are opportunities for audience participation!)

Why choose one when you can have both?

🎟️ With the One Brief Spelling Bee package, you’ll get both shows for just $45 + fees (regularly $60). That’s a night of moving theatre and a night of musical comedy—all at a great price. But hurry—this deal is only available until May 3.

Visit www.theatremuskoka.ca and grab your tickets before they’re gone.

“This Article Is Sponsored By: Theatre Muskoka