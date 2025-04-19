Almaguin Highlands OPP Launches Mobile Crisis Response Team

The Almaguin Highlands OPP, in partnership with the Muskoka-Parry Sound Canadian Mental Health Association and the B’saanibamaadsiwin Indigenous Mental Health Program, is pleased to introduce the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT).

This new local initiative pairs P/C Herrington with Crisis Worker Brian Choate to provide specialized crisis response in our communities. Together, they will attend calls involving individuals in crisis, where police can focus on safety while the crisis worker helps to de-escalate the situation and provide immediate support.

MCRTs also conduct proactive check-ins, connecting individuals with resources before a crisis occurs. By working together, police and mental health professionals can improve safety and create better outcomes for everyone.