Nominate A Senior For The 2025 Ontario Senior Of The Year Award In Parry Sound

This award provides our municipality the opportunity to honour one outstanding Senior in our town, for their contributions to enriching the social, cultural, and civic life in our community.

To be eligible for this award, your nominee must be:

65 years of age or older

a resident of the Town of Parry Sound

a living person who has made our community a better place to be.

Click here to download a nomination form. You may submit your completed form to the Deputy Clerk via email at: soconnor@parrysound.ca or drop off your nomination form at the town office.

The deadline for nominations is April 28, 2025.

All nominations will be reviewed with one senior selected to receive a special award presented by the Mayor during Seniors Month in June.

Please note: Nominations will not be accepted if they are self-nominated for elected federal, provincial, municipal representatives or political appointees or received past the deadline.

We look forward to receiving your nomination and learning about all the exceptional seniors in our town.