Two People Taken To Hospital After Two Houses Catch Fire On Friday In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Fire Department, Bracebridge OPP, and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a structure fire on Manitoba Street Friday morning that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital and multiple homes receiving significant damage.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital for treatment of burn injuries sustained in the fire. Crews responded to the incident just after 8 a.m., which occurred near Manitoba Street and Wellington Street North, according to reports. eight trucks with several firefighters got the fire under control just after 9 a.m.

Two people inside the home were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries. Two homes were impacted, and one of them was a total loss.

The damage was estimated at almost $800,000. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, and the fire has been reported as not suspicious.

Manitoba Street was closed from Liddard Street to Wellington Street North, but all lanes of traffic have reopened.

Many people took to social media offering positive messages, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the victims, which has almost reached its goal.

“Hello, my name is Ashlyn. Early this morning, Friday April 18th my sweet grandparents house caught on fire while they were sleeping. The cause has not yet been confirmed. They both made it out with the help of amazing passers by. My grandpa has been flown to Sunnybrook but is in stable condition. My grandma is doing ok.