Annual Earth Day Compost Giveaway In Lake Of Bays On April 22

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce the return of the Annual Compost Giveaway, taking place on Earth Day, April 22, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m.. Free, high-quality compost will be available for residents to pick up at the following locations:
- Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena, Baysville (10 University St)
- Dorset Seniors Centre (5025 Muskoka Road 117)
- Interlaken Old Firehall (2309 Limberlost Rd)
- Dwight Branch Public Library Parking Lot (1014 Dwight Beach Rd)
The compost is provided in partnership with the District Municipality of Muskoka and is a direct result of the green bin program.
Things to Remember:
- The compost is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
- Please bring your own shovels and containers.
- For best results, mix the compost with 60% topsoil and 40% compost.