Southern Georgian OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

Driving While Impaired Just Never Ends Well

With the Easter long weekend upon us, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be more visible on our roadways and enforcing traffic laws in the interest of road safety to help keep motorists safe while travelling to see family and friends. (See attached submitted photographs).

Sadly, the incidence of people choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired never seems to lessen, even though we regularly report on incidents of driving while impaired that just never end well for anyone.

This week, concerned members of our community made the call to the OPP Communication Centre to report two of the three following incidents and these are the road safety results of these investigations.

Investigation # 1

Near 3:07 a.m. April 18, 2025, officers responded to a report that near the intersection of Young Street and Simcoe County Road 93, Midland a dark coloured SUV had backed over a metal post and was stuck. An impaired driving investigation was commenced by officers after the suspect vehicle was located nearby and the driver was spoken to.

As a result, Owen Belair 25 years of Midland has been charged criminally with the following driving offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And Further with the following Provincial Offences Violations

Careless driving

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 29, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Investigation # 2

An officer on general patrol at the intersection of Pine Street and Coldwater Road in Waubaushene took evasive action to avoid an oncoming vehicle at speed at approximately 11:13 p.m. April 17, 2025. The officer was able to safely stop the vehicle nearby and upon speaking to the driver entered into a impaired driving investigation.

This investigation has resulted in Alexander Pyolemy-French 20 years of Milverton being charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 1, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Investigation # 3

The OPP Communication Centre received a call from concerned community member reporting a possible impaired driver in the area of Main and Poyntz Streets, Penetanguishene at approximately 2:09 p.m. April 13, 2025, . The dispatched officer located the suspect vehicle in the nearby mall parking lot and spoke with the driver who exhibited signs of impairment causing the officer to enter into a drinking and driving investigation.

Charged criminally upon completion of the investigation with driving offences as follows is Peter Davenport 66 years of Oakville.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 24, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.