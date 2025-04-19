New Surgical Tools At Georgian Bay General Hospital Thanks To Fundraising Initiative

The surgical team at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) is celebrating the arrival of new laparoscopic scopes and instruments, thanks to the generosity of the community during Kickstart Your Heart. The two-week campaign, which took place in February 2025, raised $89,511 for the surgical program at the Midland hospital.

This year’s campaign was generously supported by two incredible match gifts of $25,000 each, which tripled the impact of every donation given between January 31 and February 15. Conrad & Donna Huber have been matching donations to Kickstart Your Heart since it started in 2021, and were joined this year by another local couple, Steve & Brenda. Collectively, the two couples contributed $50,000 to the initiative.

“We were thrilled to have Steve & Brenda join Conrad & Donna to triple the impact of donations this year,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “They inspired more than 80 individuals to make a gift this year, which is a 24% increase in participation over the previous year.”

The investment in surgical tools and instrumentation is part of the hospital’s plan to bring care closer to home, allowing for increased volume and more diverse offering of surgical services.

“The addition of new operating tools this year is allowing our surgical teams to provide excellent patient care that is in keeping with current standards, in a setting where medicine and technology is constantly evolving and improving,” says Dr. Bonnie Shum, chief of surgery, GBGH. “Increasing our inventory of laparoscopic instruments and scopes means more surgeries can happen in a day.”

The campaign had support on-air and online from media partners Pure Country 106 and BOUNCE 104.1. The stations ran a Balloon Selfie Contest to help encourage the community to visit the fifteen local business partners who pledged a portion of sales to the Kickstart Your Heart campaign.

“Our business partners were so supportive once again this year, and we are so grateful that our friends at Pure Country 106 and BOUNCE 104.1 helped us spread the message of Kickstart across our community,” says Robyn Blanchet, key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “Collectively, fifteen businesses raised more than $6,000 for Kickstart Your Heart, with promotions that focused on fun, community and a little bit of indulgence.”