Perspectives Through Their Eyes: High School Artists Share Their Vision At OMAH

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is proud to present Perspectives Through Their Eyes, a vibrant exhibition showcasing the talent, creativity, and unique perspectives of Grade 11 and 12 visual arts students from Twin Lakes Secondary School and Orillia Secondary School. The exhibition opens Saturday, April 19 and runs until Friday, May 17, 2025.

Featuring a diverse range of paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works,Perspectives Through Their Eyes captures how young artists interpret the world around them — from personal identity and social issues to the beauty of everyday life. The exhibition provides a powerful platform for youth expression and creative exploration.

“This exhibition gave us a chance to speak through our artwork,” says Riley, a Grade 12 student from Orillia Secondary School and OMAH’s co-op student this semester. “It’s exciting to see our pieces in a professional gallery and know that our ideas matter.”

The exhibition reflects not only technical skill but also deep thought and intention behind each piece. For many students, this is their first time exhibiting work in a public gallery.

“It’s incredibly valuable for students to experience the process of preparing and presenting their work in a real museum setting,” says Maggie Shaw, Visual Arts Teacher at Twin Lakes Secondary School. “It builds confidence and helps them understand the role of art in shaping how we see and share our world.”

OMAH invites the public to visit the show and support the next generation of artists and creative thinkers. Admission is free for youth and students.

Exhibition Dates:

April 19 – May 17, 2025

Location: Orillia Museum of Art & History, 30 Peter Street South, Orillia

Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 am – 4 pm

For more information, visit www.orilliamuseum.org or call 705-326-2159.