Two Search Warrants Executed By OPP In The Orillia Area

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged four suspects, with numerous offences, following the execution of two search warrants in the City of Orillia.

On October 14, 2021, members of the Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) from Orillia, Muskoka and Southern Georgian Bay, with the assistance of the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed two search warrants on residences in the City of Orillia.

Four suspects were arrested and charged. As a result of the searches, quantities of Cocaine, Oxycodone, Clozapine and other drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Vikki Zimmerman, age 53 of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purposed of trafficking – Clozapine

In addition, Justin Towns, age 32 of Warminster, and Amber Cobbe, age 37 of Orillia, have been charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

In addition, Amanda Zimmerman, age 29 of Orillia, has been charged with:

Fail to attend court

All accused parties were released and are set to appear on December 7, 2021 in Orillia Court.