Gravenhurst Public Library Adds Hoopla Digital

The Gravenhurst Public Library is excited to announce that Hoopla Digital is now available to Gravenhurst Public Library patrons absolutely free with their library card.

“To celebrate Ontario Public Library Week (on now until October 23rd), we are excited to launch Hoopla Digital in our collection of online resources. Hoopla Digital offers new resources to the Library, such as streaming movies, TV shows, and music while also offering more of what we know is loved, eBooks and audiobooks, all instantly with your library card. With the flexibility that Hoopla offers across all different digital and online platforms, we know that there is something for everyone and we are very pleased to offer this new resource,” said Julia Reinhart, Library CEO / Chief Librarian.

Library card holders can access over 1,000,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the Hoopla Digital app for Apple iOS or Android.

Hoopla Digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and internet distribution. Technologically, Hoopla Digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, and tablet products to deliver the best possible experience to each user: the public library patron.

Create an account today with your Gravenhurst Public Library card at www.hoopladigital.comor download the app from any device. Library patrons will instantly gain 5 credits per month when they subscribe!