Ontario Works To Improve Washroom Rights For Truck Drivers And Delivery Workers

The Ontario government intends to introduce legislation that would, if passed, allow delivery workers access to company washrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items.

Consultations conducted by the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee have indicated that couriers, truck drivers, and people who deliver food, including those for online delivery platform companies such as SkipTheDishes, are often denied use of a washroom at businesses they serve. Details were shared today by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, who was joined by Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to Minister McNaughton, and Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

“This is something most people in Ontario take for granted but access to washrooms is a matter of common decency currently being denied to hundreds of thousands of workers in this province,” said Minister McNaughton. “Workers who deliver and pick up goods have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, ensuring that essential supplies continue to reach the people of Ontario. Providing these hardworking men and women with access to washrooms is a small change that will make a big difference, so they can do their jobs with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s broader efforts to protect and support vulnerable workers, such as those who have kept essential goods moving and the economy going through the pandemic. On Monday, the government announced the intent to introduce legislation that, if passed, would require temporary help agencies (THAs) and recruiters to have a licence to operate in the province.

At the start of the pandemic, the government opened additional rest stops for truck drivers to provide them with more places to safely stop and keep critical products moving. The proposed change is another step by the government to show respect and fairness to hardworking couriers and truck drivers.

“For professional drivers and delivery workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for the past 19 months, the inability to access restroom facilities has been a major irritant,” said Francois Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada. “This legislation recognizes the essential work that these men and women have been doing and provides them with the working conditions and respect they deserve.”

This is also part of the government’s broader effort to protect, support and attract workers, making Ontario the top place in the world to work, live and raise a family.

“The Ontario Trucking Association is extremely thankful to Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development for recognizing our drivers as the true heroes they are and encouraging everyone in the supply chain to do their part in treating drivers with respect,” said Stephen Laskowski, President and CEO of the Ontario Trucking Association. “The Minister saw a problem and implemented a solution that will no doubt serve as a model for other jurisdictions across North America.”

