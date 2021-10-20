Oktoberfest Muskoka Is Here

Muskoka Tourism and the Chambers of Commerce in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville/Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes are thrilled to officially kick off the inaugural Oktoberfest Muskoka running from Oct. 20 to 23.

The 4-day music, culinary and craft beer festival takes place at our breweries, participating restaurants and venues across Muskoka in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes.

“We’re excited to kick off Oktoberfest Muskoka! Our goal was to bring together Muskoka to highlight our local music, culinary and craft beer sectors. We’re very proud to have over 30 participating businesses located in every corner of our region. They were hardest hit by the pandemic, and they have rallied back to be part of this event,” said Janet O’Connell, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency.

“Some of our local restaurants have put so much time and energy into special foods – from spaetzle to schnitzel in the spirit of Oktoberfest. We hope you can get out to enjoy many of the amazing dishes,” says Sandy Lockhart, Executive Director of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce.

The event is FREE, with the exception of a couple of ticketed music performances. Plan your route at oktoberfestmuskoka.ca.

“Muskoka Tourism and the Chambers thank Celebrate Ontario for funding provided by the Government of Ontario for making it possible for our inaugural Oktoberfest Muskoka,” O’Connell said.