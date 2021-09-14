Oktoberfest Muskoka Happening October 20-23, 2021

Muskoka Tourism and the Chambers of Commerce in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville/Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes are thrilled to announce a new annual event, Oktoberfest Muskoka. The goal of Oktoberfest Muskoka is to highlight our local music, culinary and craft beer sectors.

Plans are in full swing, so get your lederhosen ready for our first Oktoberfest Muskoka a 4-day live music, culinary and craft beer festival taking place from October 20-23, 2021, at our craft breweries, and participating restaurants and venues across Muskoka in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and Muskoka Lakes.

“We are thrilled to launch a Muskoka wide event that will bring together our communities as we support local musicians, restaurants and venues while featuring our craft beer offerings. With six craft breweries in Muskoka, so many great venues and the beauty of our landscape in the fall we are a perfect destination for an Oktoberfest celebration. Muskoka Tourism and the Chambers thank Celebrate Ontario for funding provided by the Government of Ontario for making it possible for our inaugural Oktoberfest Muskoka” commented Janet O’Connell, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism Marketing Agency.

“Creating opportunities that extend our shoulder season further into the fall for 2021 we are focused on introducing the event, which makes sense while we’re dealing with the pandemic,” says Kelly Haywood, Executive Director, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce. “Should our COVID situation change, we have a plan for that, too, so we can still celebrate together, safely.” I

Interested sponsors should contact Muskoka Tourism. Restaurants, venues and interested businesses interested in participating should contact your local Chamber of Commerce. Media & Sponsor Contact: Janet O’Connell, Muskoka Tourism email: joconnell@muskokatourism.ca Restaurant, Venue and Businesses Contacts: Brenda Rhodes, Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce 705-645-5231 Sandy Lockhart, Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce 705-687-4432 Kelly Haywood, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce 705-789-4771 Norah Fountain, Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce 705-762-566