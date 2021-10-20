Located – Missing Elderly Male From Tiny Township, OPP Need Your Help

Update

Male Located Safe and Sound –

The missing elderly male has been located by an officer on patrol. The male was still walking on County Road 6 in Tiny Township, several kilometres from his departure point. The Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in matters such as this one when a rapid action is required.

An elderly male with health issues is missing from Tiny Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the OPP Aviation Unit, OPP Central Region Emergency Response and Canine Unit are currently searching the area of Dakota Drive and Tiny Beaches Road North in Tiny Township.

Missing is 72-year-old Jose Puigmarti who was last seen in the area on foot at 12:45p.m. His description: Blue jeans, blue sweater, dark grey baseball cap, possibly wearing sunglasses, 5’9″ tall, long grey shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca