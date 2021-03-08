Two Positive COVID-19 Cases At Rolston Home Building Centre

Home Hardware has issued the following press release:

We want to inform you that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees were last in the store on Thursday, March 4 and received a positive test result on Sunday, March 7. Both employees are now self-isolating.

We have been in contact with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and any team member who may have had contact with the infected individuals is following health and safety guidelines.

As an added precaution, we voluntarily closed our store on Saturday, March 6. We have also arranged for a professional cleaning company to thoroughly sanitize the store before we reopen.

Public health indicates risk to customers is low. Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to follow health guidelines.

The health and safety of our employees and our local community is paramount, and we remain committed to following all guidelines, including but not limited to wearing masks, physical distancing, capacity limits, proper hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning protocols.

We will follow up with more information as it becomes available.

We thank you for your support and understanding as we work through this process.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to stay safe, visit www.simcoemuskokahealth.org