Two People Charged For Drug Trafficking In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects with numerous offences, including drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.
On March 5, 2021, just after 1:00 p.m., OPP officers were on patrol in the West Ridge area of Orillia when they spotted a vehicle driven by a person who was known to be wanted. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver did not immediately stop. After a short distance, the vehicle was boxed in and the driver and passenger were arrested. Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), cannabis and Canadian currency as well as a conductive energy weapon, and a “butterfly” knife.
As a result, the driver, Neil Foster, age 42, of Toronto, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a schedule I substance – Methylenedioxyamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose
- Two counts of failure to comply with prohibition order
- Failure to comply with probation order
- Failure to comply with undertaking
- Possession of break in instruments
- Flight from peace officer
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
The passenger, SarardARDiner, age 31, of Orillia, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a schedule I substance – Methylenedioxyamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose
- Possession of break in instruments
The accused was released and is set to appear on May 18, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.