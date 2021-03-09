Two People Charged For Drug Trafficking In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects with numerous offences, including drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On March 5, 2021, just after 1:00 p.m., OPP officers were on patrol in the West Ridge area of Orillia when they spotted a vehicle driven by a person who was known to be wanted. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver did not immediately stop. After a short distance, the vehicle was boxed in and the driver and passenger were arrested. Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), cannabis and Canadian currency as well as a conductive energy weapon, and a “butterfly” knife.

As a result, the driver, Neil Foster, age 42, of Toronto, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methylenedioxyamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

Two counts of failure to comply with prohibition order

Failure to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of break in instruments

Flight from peace officer

Driving while under suspension

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The passenger, SarardARDiner, age 31, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methylenedioxyamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

Possession of break in instruments

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 18, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.