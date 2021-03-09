Driver Charged For Going 170 km/h On Hwy. 11

The Almaguin Highlands OPP said they were conducting stationary radar on Highway 11. A traffic spot happened on Monday March 8, 2021 at 9:15 p.m.

Police stopped a northbound vehicle travelling at 170 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a 100 km/h speed zone.

Officers charged a 26-year-old Mississauga driver with race a motor vehicle – excess speed.

The driver is to appear before the Provincial Offences Court, Sundridge Ontario on 13 April 2021. The vehicle was impounded and the drivers licence was suspended for seven days.