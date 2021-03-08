Parry Sound Resident Faces Child Abduction Charge

On March 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP and the West Parry Sound Crime Unit commenced an investigation into a non-custodial abduction in Parry Sound.

The child was returned safely.

As a result of the investigation, a 41- year-old person from Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with: abduction of person under 14 – take or entice.

The identity of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court at a later date.