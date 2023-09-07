Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 60

Huntsville OPP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 in the Town of Huntsville.

On September 6th, 2023, at 6 pm, Huntsville OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services, and Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department, were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 in the area of Fairyview Drive. Two sport utility vehicles were involved in the collision. A 40-year-old male driver was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. A 32-year-old female driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting with the investigation. The area has since been re-opened to traffic.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.