Search And Rescue Training Happening On Lake Simcoe Sept. 7th

The Orillia OPP Detachment along with policing and emergency service partners will be conducting search and rescue training on Lake Simcoe September 7th.

During this training, the public will see numerous emergency service vessels completing maneuvers, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Civilian volunteers practicing ground search and rescue, and search and rescue aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) out of Trenton, Ontario conducting low level flights over Lake Simcoe and Mara Provincial Park.

This training is a key refresher to emergency service members skills and ensures operation in a complex environment with multiple agencies.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.