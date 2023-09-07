OPP Report Deadly Labour Day Long Weekend Across The Province

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a number of fatal incidents on roads, waterways and trails over the long weekend, resulting in the deaths of six people.

Three people were killed in separate road collisions, with two motorcyclists among the deceased. Two individuals died in separate marine incidents. One of the incidents involved a motor boat that capsized, while the second fatality involved a person falling off a stand-up paddleboard. A sixth person was killed in an off-road vehicle collision.

The OPP laid more than 10,000 traffic/marine-related charges between Friday afternoon and Monday night (Sept. 01-04, 2023). Aggressive drivers made roads unsafe for the many families and other people travelling throughout the province to take in the last long weekend of summer. Officers laid a total of 5,847 speeding charges and 138 stunt driving/racing charges.

Among other charges:

No seatbelt: 458

Impaired driving: 192

Distracted driving: 101

The OPP thanks everyone who travels safely on roads, waterways and trails, and contributes to the OPP’s efforts to save lives.