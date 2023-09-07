Orillia Resident Wins Nearly $50,000 In Soldiers’ 50/50 Jackpot 

Vicky Collins of Orillia is the grand prize winner for the Soldiers’ 50/50 special draw, Soldiers’ Summer of Winning, collecting $49,450.

“Are you serious? Oh my goodness,” Collins exclaimed when she received the news that she had won.

A lifelong Orillian, Collins decided to support her local hospital by playing Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle “I live in Orillia, always have. I was born at Soldiers’.”

This win comes at a great time for Collins as she recently made a big purchase. She had been managing car troubles recently and with her air conditioning giving out just before summer, she gave in and purchased a car. Her jackpot win will allow Collins to pay off the car in full.

“I just bought [my new car] back in May and now I can pay it off,” Collins said excitedly.

The $49,450 prize marks the second-biggest jackpot in the history of the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle, which has now awarded more than $670,000 in prizes.

Proceeds from the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle support the health and wellbeing of our community by funding vital improvements to areas of greatest need for our hospital.

Tickets are already available to purchase for the September 50/50 Raffle. “$1,000 early bird draws will take place on September 7th and September 21st. The Grand Prize draw will take place on September 29th and ticket bundles start at just $10.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca. When you win, we all win!