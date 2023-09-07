Tegan And Sara Are Coming To Huntsville And North Bay

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting September 8th At 10am Local

Innovative multi-Platinum duo Tegan and Sara announce the Not Tonight Tour, kicking off March 20th and making its way across Ontario for a 12-city run of specially curated shows. This is Tegan and Sara like never before, up close and personal for an intimate evening of acoustic performance and storytelling showcasing their 2002 album If It Was You, with an additional set of some of their most beloved songs.

With ten studio albums to their credit and over a million records sold, Tegan and Sara have used music as a way of storytelling throughout their over 20-year career. With that storytelling at the core, they have built a multi-faceted media empire that stretches into TV, books, newsletter and public service, but always deeply rooted in music. Adding executive producer credits to their resume after last fall’s release of the coming-of-age TV series High School, based on their critically acclaimed, New York Times best-selling memoir, Tegan and Sara also recently delivered Junior High, a young adult graphic novel series penned by the duo.

With multiple JUNO Award wins, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award, and numerous GRAMMY, GLAAD, and Polaris Prize Award nominations, Tegan and Sara have much to be proud of, but their crowning achievement thus far is the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. Launched in 2016, the foundation raises awareness and funds, fighting for equality and justice through its flagship program and supporting grassroots organizations, activists, and communities that often go unrecognized by major funding institutions.

The Not Tonight Tour will go on public on-sale in most markets on

Friday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time – get your tickets and more information. HERE

THE 2024 NOT TONIGHT TOUR

March 20 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

March 21 – Brantford, ON – Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

March 22 – Brampton, ON – The Rose Brampton

March 23 – North Bay, ON – The Capitol Centre

March 26 – Ottawa, ON – Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

March 27 – Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre

March 28 – Chatham-Kent, ON – Chatham Capitol Theatre

March 30 – Milton, ON – Mattamy Theatre

March 31 – Huntsville, ON – Legacy Hall at Deerhurst Resort

April 3 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

April 5 – Oakville, ON – Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

April 7 – Guelph, ON – River Run Centre