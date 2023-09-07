OPP Investigating Drowning In The Township Of Minden Hills

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a drowning which occurred on the Burnt River in the Township of Minden Hills.

On September 6, 2023 at approximately 12:11 pm OPP, along with Minden Hills Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services (HCPS), responded to reports of a swimmer that had failed to resurface. The person was located, and CPR was initiated. The patient was transported to a local area hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The deceased was identified as a 17-year-old person from Oshawa.

Haliburton Highlands OPP want to remind people to be vigilant of their safety on the water. Wear a PFD, never swim alone, know your limits and stay within them.