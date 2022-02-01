Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy 11 Near Fern Glen Road

On Friday January 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP, along with the Perry Township Fire Department and Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) investigated a four vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Fern Glen Road.

A tractor trailer collided with three vehicles after traffic had slowed down due to a moose on the road.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries by Paramedics.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.