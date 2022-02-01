Cash Stolen From A Business In Lake Of Bays

On January 29, 2022, Huntsville OPP started an investigation into a break and enter at a local business.

Here is what we know so far.

On January 28, 2022 at 10:20 p.m. an unknown person or persons broke into a business located on Highway 60 in the area of Limberlost Road, Lake of Bays Township.

Reported stolen was a cash register containing a quantity of cash.

No damage was caused on entry or exit.

The suspect is described as male wearing glasses and bulky winter clothing with a hood.

The vehicle associated to the suspect(s) is described as being possibly an SUV with round headlights and tire rims having a five spoke design.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

More details will provided as they become available.