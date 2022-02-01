Multi-Day Winter Storm Expected Tonight Through Friday

Special weather statement issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

A multi-day snowfall event is expected tonight through Friday starting with freezing rain this evening.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected to accumulate tonight through Friday morning. Residents should also prepare for reduced visibilities due to snowfall and local blowing snow. Freezing rain or freezing drizzle tonight mixed with snow will transition to all snow by Wednesday morning.

Regions in the vicinity of Georgian Bay may see rain mixed with snow tonight instead of freezing rain. Snow is expected to taper on Friday. There is still some uncertainty regarding the track of the low pressure system and therefore the total snowfall amounts.