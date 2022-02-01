Things Are Starting To Open Up Again In Gravenhurst

With the Province of Ontario’s return to a modified Step Three of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on January 31st, the Town of Gravenhurst will continue to put protective measures and contingencies in place to ensure business continuity and maintain a safe environment for all.

Town Hall will remain open on an appointment basis only, including commissioning services and marriage licencing. Prior to any scheduled meetings, the public must continue to pre-screen in advance through the Town’s Online Screening Portal. Wherever possible, the Town recommends contact-less options through phone and email.

All essential services including roads and fire services will continue to operate.

As of Monday, January 31, 2022, the following services will be modified until further notice:

The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, including the Graeme Murray Arena and YMCA are re-opened to 50% capacity. Enhanced QR code required for entry. Recreational programming will return to a combination of virtual and in-person programming.

The Gravenhurst Opera House Trillium Court is open to 50% capacity for meetings and ceremonies. Social gathering events are limited to 10 persons. Enhanced QR code required for entry.

Gravenhurst Fire Station – By Appointment Only.

The Gravenhurst Public Library will remain at curbside pick-up only with intention of re-opening its doors to the public on February 7th.

The Town continues to monitor and evaluate the pandemic in accordance with guidelines from the Province and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and understands the significant impact it is having on our community. Our Economic Development Division will continue to be available to local businesses seeking support during this challenging time.

The Town of Gravenhurst appreciates the public’s ongoing cooperation, compliance and understanding.