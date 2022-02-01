Half Of Canadians Say Pasta Is ‘Least Terrifying Meal’ To Prepare For Their Valentine

A new survey of Canadians in time for Valentine’s Day puts Cupid’s lens on one of Canada’s staple foods and the lengths people will go to protect their love of pasta.

The survey, a poll of 1,505 Canadians by Italpasta reveals more than half of Canadians (52%) find pasta the ‘least terrifying’ and easiest meal to prepare for a first date or their Valentine. The survey also identified that one-in-three people (35%) consider pasta to be the most romantic date night meal.

“Love in a pandemic can be a tricky situation,” said Laura DalBo, Italpasta Director, Marketing, Communications & Import Brands. “The Pasta Lovers survey puts the love meter to the test with Canadians choosing between Cupid and their love of pasta.”

Italpasta, a company that has been feeding Canadians since 1989, wanted to test the ‘once was cute, but now is very irritating’, pasta-related behaviours.

“For anyone who chooses to stay home with their Valentine and is eager to impress (and hoping to score another date) cooking is always a promising idea. In fact, many people find cooking not just attractive, but their top love language,” said DalBo. “Italpasta’s Artisan pasta line helps those who are romantically-inclined make the right moves in the kitchen and do so with simplicity and confidence.”