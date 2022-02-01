Two Best Friends From Orillia Win $20,390 Soldiers’ 50/50

Deanna Peacock and Teresa Rekret, both from Orillia, are sharing more than just laughs as the two best friends split the Soldiers’ 50/50 January jackpot of $20,390.

The friends have been playing Soldiers’ 50/50 for a few months and have always gone in on it together. After receiving the first phone call from Soldiers’ Foundation, Deanna asked if she could call Teresa herself and tell her the good news.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Teresa, recalling that Deanna shared the news of their winnings during their regular morning video chat. “We always FaceTime in the morning, how did you sleep, what’s your plans for the day…and all of a sudden she said very casually ‘oh by the way, we won’.”

Both women had the same feelings towards playing Soldiers’ 50/50, that it was a good way to support their local hospital, where they have each spent some time as patients. “I’m a double lung recipient,” said Deanna, “so Soldiers’ has been there and it’s an icon for Orillia.” Teresa shared that she has had surgery at Soldiers’ in the past and more recently needed emergency services, “we need to support the hospital and everyone there, especially now,” she said.

As for what they will do with their new winnings, Deanna plans to spoil her granddaughter on her upcoming birthday and Teresa hopes to book a trip to see her two sons who are living in the UK.

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of the Hospital’s greatest needs. It is open to all residents of Ontario over the age of 18. The next raffle is now underway with a guaranteed prize pot of $5,000. Players will also have a chance to win two early bird prizes of $500 each. Tickets are available online at www.Soldiers5050.ca.