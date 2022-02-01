Ramara Man With SUV On A Snowmobile Trail Charged With Impaired

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested and charged a driver who was found to be impaired on a snowmobile trail.

On January 29, 2022 shortly after 10 a.m, officers were called by a concerned citizen regarding a driver who had driven their SUV onto the OFSC (Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs) trail near Woodville and appeared to be asleep.

Officers attended the scene to check on the well-being of the driver and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel Ryan, 55 years-of-age, of Ramara Township has been charged with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on February 24, 2022.