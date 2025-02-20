Two People Fall Victim To Scams In Huntsville And Lose Significant Money

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police want to alert Huntsville residents that there are people in the community conducting grandparent scams. Police are looking for the publics assistance in identifying suspects.

In the two reported case yesterday an elderly female was defrauded of $5000 cash by a suspect posing as bailiff who needed the money to release her grandson from jail. The second report was from an elderly female giving $6000 to a caller posing as her grandson and called taxi to pick her up to attend bank to withdraw cash.

A Photo of a suspect is attached to this release. Suspect appears to a female with dark hair wearing dark clothing, poses as a Bailiff or law enforcement agency member.

If you receive a suspicious call, remember:

Be suspicious of calls that require immediate action. Hang up and contact the family member directly.

The caller either doesn’t provide a normal jail location for the area if asked or mistakes the local police service. Call the non-emergency number of the police service to verify the story or confirm the name and badge number of the officer calling.

When at the bank, tell the truth about why you’re taking out large sums of cash as bank tellers are very familiar with scams.

The courts won’t ask for cash to bail out someone in custody and will require people to be present in court.

Never send cash, cryptocurrencies or any other funds to unknown person, unverified addresses or bank accounts.

Take time to verify the story by asking the caller a few personal questions or pressing your caller for details. Scammers are counting on you wanting to quickly help your loved one in an emergency.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.