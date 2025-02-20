Two Impaired Drivers Arrested In Orillia With Six Hours

Over the span of six hours, two individuals from Orillia are facing Impaired related charges after traffic stops conducted by members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On February 19, 2025, around 4:30 pm, an officer was conducting proactive patrol around Front Street South in the City of Orillia. At that time, an alert was received by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system (ALPR), advising the officer of a suspended driver, and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Speaking with the driver, the officer entered into an impaired operation investigation and issued an Approved Screening Device demand (ASD), to which the driver refused to provide a sample.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Mills, 34-year-old from Orillia, has been charged with the following:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand,

· Driving while under suspension and

· Possess more than one licence

Later that day, around 9:15 pm, an officer was conducting proactive patrol around Victoria Street and Dunlop Street in the City of Orillia when they observed a vehicle stuck in a snowbank. The officer began speaking with the driver to see if they required assistance and entered into an impaired operation investigation due to the behaviour of the driver. The officer issued an ASD demand, and the driver provided a sample which resulted in a “Fail”. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Kelly Newman, 46-year-old from Orillia, has been charged with the following:

· Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licences have been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.