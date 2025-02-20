Arrested – OPP Searching For Two Inmates At Large From Beaver Creek Institute

BREAKING: The two inmates who had escaped from Beaver Creek Institution have been ARRESTED. #OPP would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is conducting a search for two inmates who are at large from Beaver Creek Institute in Gravenhurst, ON.

On February 19, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report from Beaver Creek Institute-Minimum in Gravenhurst, ON that two inmates, 68-year-old Michael KARAS and 70-year-old Jay SEDORE, were unaccounted for during a scheduled head count at dinner and have not yet been located. Video surveillance provided some information and police are looking for a grey sedan that picked the men up at approximately 1:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working closely with Beaver Creek Institution to locate the inmates.

Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilante and report any suspicious activity to Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if the situation is urgent, you may call 9-1-1.