Two People Escape From Beaver Creek Institution

On February 19, 2025, during the 6:30 p.m. count, staff members in the minimum-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that

Jay Sedore and Michael Karas were not accounted for.

Jay Sedore is 70 years old, measures 170 cm (5’7”) in height and weighs 70 kg (155 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. The inmate is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder.

Michael Karas is 68 years old, measures 178 cms (5’10) in height and weighs 76 kgs (178 lbs). The inmate has fair completion, grey hair and brown eyes. The inmate is serving a 15 year, 6 month, 10 day sentence for Robbery, Forcible Confinement and Use Imitation Firearm.

Anyone who has information on the wherebouts of Jay Sedore or Michael Karas is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible. CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmates.