Theatre Collingwood Presents The 6th Annual Girls Nite Out – A Hilarious Celebration Of Women, March 7 & 8

Theatre Collingwood is excited to present the 6th annual Girls Nite Out , an unforgettable comedy event celebrating women in honour of International Women’s Day. Taking place on March 7 & 8, 2025, this laughter-filled evening of camaraderie and empowerment will feature the all-female Girls Nite Out comedy troupe, headlined by the legendary Elvira Kurt.

A household name in Canadian comedy, Elvira Kurt is a trailblazing stand-up comic, television personality, and writer, with accolades including hosting The Comedy Network’s Popcultured, appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and multiple Canadian Screen Award nominations. Joining her on stage is an incredibly talented ensemble of women, including Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker. Individually, these comedians have earned Canadian Screen and Comedy Awards, and have been featured on NBC, CBC, and The Comedy Network, to name a few. Together, they bring their signature blend of sass, sharp improv, and lady love, wowing audiences across the country with their dynamic performances.

“If you’ve attended our past performances, you know that Girls Nite Out will bring you to tears of joy!” says Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. “It’s a night filled with non-stop laughter, quick-witted comedy, and an electric atmosphere that brings our community together to celebrate women and live performance. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Girls Nite Out for the first time, you’re in for an unforgettable evening of fun, friendship, and pure comedic brilliance.”

Beyond the comedy, Girls Nite Out is a true community celebration, made possible by the generous support of local, female-run businesses. Katherine’s Chateau is offering Theatre Collingwood patrons an exclusive 15% discount on meals when they book a table before the show. Longtime supporters and realtors Anita Hearn and Michelle Kingsbury are once again sponsoring the ever-popular Georgian Life PhotoBooth , giving guests the chance to capture the fun with themed snapshots. Adding to the festive atmosphere, Party Mamas will provide whimsical décor to set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

“We’re so grateful to our sponsors and supporters who help make Girls Nite Out such a fun and uplifting event,” says Angus. “It’s a night to celebrate women, share laughter, and enjoy incredible talent—all while supporting local businesses and the arts in our community.”

Gather your friends and make it a night to remember! Guests are encouraged to come dressed for our Game Show theme for an extra dose of fun and a chance at great prizes. Enjoy light snacks available for purchase, sip on drinks from the Legion’s licensed bar, and get ready to dance with DJ EF Sharpe during the pre-show dance party, starting at 6:30 PM.

Tickets for Girls Nite Out always sell out fast, so don’t wait—secure yours today! Purchase online at theatrecollingwood.ca or contact the Theatre Collingwood Box Office at 705-445-2200 to book your seats before they’re gone.