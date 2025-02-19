OPP Seeking Assistance In Theft Of Retail Product From Midland Store

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a theft of retail product from the Midland Home Depot store.

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint from store security on February 13, 2025, reporting an unknown individual walked out of the store without attempting to pay for a Milwaukee Tool M18 Fuel 1-inch SDS rotary hammer drill Serial number of 1001625327.

Suspect is described as appearing to be a male, 5’10, 220lbs, 30-35 years old, Short Dark Hair, wearing Black Milwaukee Coat, Grey/blue hoody, Black Pants, black winter boots and a black ball cap with white writing on the front (See attached photographs)

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime (OPP Incident # E250200107) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.

Homeowners and businesses should considering signing up for the CAMSafe program. Learn more about the CAMSafe program and to register security cameras please visit https://camsafe.ca/