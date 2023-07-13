Two People Face Several Charges After Weapons Call In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals in relation to weapons call in the area of Davey Drive in the City of Orillia.

On July 12, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Davey Drive, Orillia, after reports of a gun shot.

Police were provided with a description of a motor vehicle leaving the area and quickly located and stopped the vehicle. One officer sustained minor injuries during the traffic stop. The Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine unit, Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Scene Of Crime Officer (SOCO), and Aviation units began searching the area, a firearm and magazine were recovered.

As a result, Christoff Brown; 28-year-old, from Toronto has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts

Possession of Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm – Use While Committing Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000;

As well, Courtney Ottey; 28-year-old, from Brantford has been charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer

Obstruct Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Possession of Schedule I Substance for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm – Use While Committing Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 13, 2023. Orillia OPP believe this to be an isolated incident and believe no danger to the general public exists. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

