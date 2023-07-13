Various Brands Of Caffeinated Drinks Recalled

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements.

The affected products have been sold nationally and online.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

