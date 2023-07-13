Various Brands Of Caffeinated Drinks Recalled

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements.
The affected products have been sold nationally and online.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
|3D Alphaland
|Energy Drink
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling
|5 Hour
|5 Hour Energy
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling
|Celsius
|Dietary Supplement
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling
|GFuel
|GFuel Energy Drink
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling
|Prime
|Energy Drink
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling
|Sting
|Vietnamese characters only
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling