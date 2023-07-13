Township Of Georgian Bay Renews Support For GBGH

On June 23, 2023, the Township of Georgian Bay made a gift of $5,000 from their 2023 Operating Budget to support the GBGH Foundation’s Impact Fund. The gift will support the hospital’s investment in updated capital equipment, and this year’s top priorities include an MRI machine, brand new x-ray rooms, surgical & procedure tables and laboratory equipment.

Since 2016, the Township has provided nearly $20,000 in critical funding for equipment and technology at the Midland hospital, which serves residents from the Port Severn and Honey Harbour communities.

From left: Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, Georgian Bay General Hospital; Jesse Dees, senior key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation; Peter Koestsier, mayor, Georgian Bay Township.