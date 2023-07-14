Brechin Water Tower Closed For Construction

Conservation of Water

The water tower will be drained for the project’s duration, and the Township’s water distribution system will be fed directly by high-lift pumps at the Water Treatment Plant. While every attempt will be made to stabilize system pressures, high and low system pressure may affect water users on the Brechin and Lagoon City systems.

Boil Advisory

If any situation of no water pressure occurs during the time of construction, we are asking residents on the Brechin and Lagoon City system to assume a precautionary Boil Water Advisory to be in place once water service has been restored, unless the Township has notified otherwise.

Residents are able to stay up to date on notices, information and timelines by subscribing to the Brechin Water Tower Construction page at www.ramara.ca/brechin-water-tower.