Brechin Water Tower Closed For Construction

Effective, July 17, 2023, the Brechin Water Tower will be closed for construction to remove and replace the interior coating of the water tower. The last day to retrieve water from the tower was Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
At the January 30, 2023, Council meeting, Council approved $625,000 for the Brechin and Lagoon City Water Tower project. As identified in the 10-year Capital plan for water and wastewater, the condition of the Brechin Water Tower is poor. It requires the following work to be completed:
- Remove and replace the interior coating of the tower,
- Waterproof membrane on the concrete roof,
- Interior (dry-side) galvanized steel decking membrane on the concrete roof, and
- Other operational safety upgrades.The project will take approximately 2-3 months to complete, and residents will be required to utilize other fill stations located in Durham, the City of Orillia or the City of Kawartha Lakes. Also, residents can fill small water containers from the outside tap at Fire Station One in Brechin.
Conservation of Water
The water tower will be drained for the project’s duration, and the Township’s water distribution system will be fed directly by high-lift pumps at the Water Treatment Plant. While every attempt will be made to stabilize system pressures, high and low system pressure may affect water users on the Brechin and Lagoon City systems.
Boil Advisory
If any situation of no water pressure occurs during the time of construction, we are asking residents on the Brechin and Lagoon City system to assume a precautionary Boil Water Advisory to be in place once water service has been restored, unless the Township has notified otherwise.
Residents are able to stay up to date on notices, information and timelines by subscribing to the Brechin Water Tower Construction page at www.ramara.ca/brechin-water-tower.