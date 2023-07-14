Soldiers’ 22nd Annual Gala Soars To New Heights In Support Of OSMH

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is pleased to announce that the 22nd Annual Gala is set to take place on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 in the award-winning Entertainment Centre at Casino Rama Resort.

Cirque Under the Stars presented by Casino Rama Resort brings guests an unforgettable evening of magic and whimsy. Prepare to be thrilled by daring acrobatics, dazzling aerial performances, and circus style entertainment.

The evening will also feature a prestigious culinary experience, live and silent auctions, raffle and an extraordinary night in support of healthcare excellence for this community.

The move to the Entertainment Centre will allow for more guests at this year’s event and the possibility of making a bigger impact on the Hospital’s greatest needs.

“This year’s gala will accommodate more guests than ever before,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Senior Annual Giving Officer at the OSMH Foundation. “It will, as always, be a night of spectacular entertainment but the real magic will be giving our healthcare providers at Soldiers’ better resources to provide enhanced care for our community.”

This will be the first gala for OSMH Foundation’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Esler.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our sponsors and community members and thanking them for choosing to support our Hospital,” said Esler. “I’ve seen the passion and support they have for the community and I’m positive we’ll be celebrating another exciting night in fundraising.”

Over the past 21 years, the Soldiers’ Annual Gala has raised over $1.5 million and supported the purchase of surgical equipment, bedside monitors, the MRI and life-saving paediatric equipment among others.