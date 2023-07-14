First GBGH 50/50 Winner Takes Home $25,948

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation announced the winner of the very first 50/50 lottery draw on June 29, 2023. Bonny Reynolds from Waverley won the grand prize of $25,948, and was joined by her husband Larry when she collected her cheque at the GBGH Foundation office in Midland.

As a member of the Port McNicoll Lions Club, Bonny is a strong supporter of her community, and was excited to buy GBGH 50/50 tickets when they launched at the beginning of June.

“You don’t often get many sure bets in life, but this is one,” says Bonny. “You’re sure to have a little fun, and you’re sure to help out your local hospital.”

The win is especially sweet for the couple as Larry received care at GBGH nearly two years ago when he suffered a stroke and spent a few days in hospital. They credit the team at GBGH for providing excellent care, and getting Larry back home in just a few days.

“I could barely believe it when they told me I’d won; I was so emotional,” says Bonny. “The past few years have been really rough. We do our best to stay positive, but it’s so hard to see someone you love having to learn everything all over again. Winning this prize has given us so much excitement.”

In addition to the grand prize, each monthly draw includes two early bird prizes. The early bird prizes in June were won by Kim Conley from Oro-Medonte and Christine Lemieux from Mississauga.

The GBGH Foundation officially launched the monthly lottery on June 5, with proceeds helping to fund capital equipment investments, including exam lights, stretchers, ultrasound & x-ray machines, surgical tables, and a new MRI.

The next grand prize draw will take place on July 27, with early bird draws of $500 and $1,000 on July 13 and 19 respectively. Tickets can be purchased at www.GBGH5050.ca.