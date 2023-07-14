Orillia OPP Recover Gun And Stolen Vehicle

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapons charges.

This week, Police provided an update on the incident that happened earlier this year.

On March 13, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Muskoka OPP CSCU, Orillia Crime Unit, OPP Technical Operations Unit (TOU), OPP Physical Surveillance Unit (PSU), OPP Aviation Unit and the OPP Central Region Tactical Response Unit (TRU) conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle where a male fled the scene. The Central Region TRU team engaged and in the pursuit with the male a backpack was discarded. The male was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Stolen 2018 Dodge Ram

· Glock 17 9mm handgun

· Two over capacity (extended) 9 mm clips, with ammunition

· $2610 Canadian currency

· methamphetamine

· cocaine

· fentanyl

· oxycodone pills

Riley Budd, 23-year-old, of North York, has been charged with:

· Careless use of firearm

· Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

· Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized – two counts.

· Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

· Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order – three counts.

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking Cocaine

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking Oxycodone

· Possession of proceeds of crime (currency)

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Failure to comply with order – eight counts

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 14, 2023, to answer to the charges.

