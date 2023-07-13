Missing 91-Year-Old Found Safe In Magnetawan

On Wednesday July 12th, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a missing 91-year-old person in the area of West Whalley Lake Road.

Immediately, police began canvassing and conducted a thorough search of the person who was eventually located on the property. With the assistance of Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Magnetawan Fire Department, the person was assessed and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.