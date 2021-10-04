Two People Face Charges In Connection With Copper Wire Theft

Haliburton Highlands OPP say they have made an arrest in a theft of copper wire investigation in Minden Hills Township.

Between Aug. 25, and Sept. 5, 2021, officers responded to three separate incidents of theft of copper wire from Hydro One substations with an approximate combined value of $7,000.

On September 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located in a parking lot in Minden. Police attempted to apprehend the male, but he fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed and officers disengaged due to public safety concerns.

On September 26, 2021, an officer attended a call for service under the Trespass to Property Act at a home in Minden. Upon arrival, the officer located the male suspect with an unknown female inside a vehicle on the property. When the officer attempted to approach the suspect, he struck the police cruiser with his vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed, accompanied by the female. No further attempts to stop the vehicle were made due to public safety concerns.

On September 28, 2021, as a result of the police investigation and with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, the male suspect and female passenger were located in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, and arrested without incident.

As a result, Nicolas Salloum, 25 years of age, of Gatineau, Que., has been charged with:

· Assault a Peace Officer

· Flight from Peace Officer – two counts

· Dangerous operation – two counts

· Failure to stop after accident – two counts

· Obstruct Peace Officer

· Mischief Endangering Life – two counts

· Break, Enter a place – three counts

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The passenger, Kariann Lesagae, 21 years of age, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

· Assault a Peace Officer

· Flight from Peace Officer

· Dangerous operation

· Failure to stop after accident

· Mischief Endangering Life

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on November 3, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).